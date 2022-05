The staff of Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis will be holding a series of Traveling Help Desks this month.

One will be held at the Mulberry Grove Village Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.

While appointments are not necessary, you can make one by calling 618-205-8660.

Traveling Help Desks are held while Congress is in session to ensure residents can connect with Davis’ staff if they need help with a deferral agency or have questions about legislation.