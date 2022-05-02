County Board Approves Permit For SWEC, Will Meet Tuesday

At its latest meeting, the Bond County Board approved a special use permit to allow Southwestern Electric Cooperative to operate a utility substation in a residential-3 district at Reno.

The substation has been there many years, but Southwestern has plans for additional things at the site. Since county zoning did not exist when the original substation was erected, the permit is necessary for anything else to be done there.

Brad Criner, Bond county zoning officer, said Southwestern will be pouring four concrete pads at the site to place containers with computer equipment.

At the board meeting, two persons from nearby Reno Presbyterian Church voiced concerns of possible noise issues caused by the changes at the substation site.

Criner said Southwestern Electric representatives indicated if any problems occurred, they would mitigate noise issues to make sure the noise level is below state standards.

The county board also approved requests to use the courthouse lawn for special events.

They include Dairy Day and a FCI Car Show on June 4, Greenville Family Fun Fridays on June 17, July 15 and August 12, the Artwalk and Apple Day on September 30 and October 1, and the Chamber of Commerce’s Come Home For Christmas event on November 26.

The Bond County Ministerial Alliance was granted permission to use the courthouse lawn on Thursday, May 5 at noon for the National Day of Prayer service.

The Bond County Board meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.

Salaries will be settled by the board.

One item to consider is a resolution to establish the salary of the sheriff.

The board will also have a resolution in front of it to adopt the salary schedule for other county officials being elected in November, the county clerk and treasurer.

Several resolutions to award contracts for road materials will also be considered.

The meeting can be accessed on Zoom Video Conferencing. Call the county clerk’s office for the log-in number.