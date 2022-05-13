Early Voting For Primary Begins Soon

With the Illinois primary election set for Tuesday, June 28, early voting will begin soon.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said those wishing to vote early can visit her office. Early voting will start on May 19. She said when you vote early, the ballot will be sealed in a vote-by-mail envelope, which she will hang onto. If the ballot does not change, you don’t need to take any additional action. If the ballot changes, Sybert will contact you and you can decide if you want to vote again.

Click below to hear her comments:

The county clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For election and voting information, call the office at 664-0449.