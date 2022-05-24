Elementary Principal Is New Unit One Superintendent

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district will have a new superintendent next school year.

At a special meeting last Friday, the school board hired Casie Bowman as the next district superintendent.

She is no stranger to Unit 1, having spent the last four school years as the principal of the Mulberry Grove Elementary School.

The district will post the elementary school principal opening to seek applicants.

The superintendent position opened up when Bobby Koontz resigned to take an administrative position with Bond County Community Unit 2.

A new collective bargaining agreement has been approved with district teachers.

The contract covers three years, with a salary increase of four percent in the first year, four percent in the second year and three and one-half percent in the third year, plus any experience step increases.

The board also approved the tentative amended budget for this school year. A public hearing on it is scheduled for Monday June 20 at 6 p.m.