Food Fair Takes On Food Insecurity May 13 In Carlyle

Research shows a strong link between food insecurity, poor health, and even poor academic outcomes for children. Food insecurity is not just about hunger, it’s about not having access to food options that meet nutritional needs. This is particularly important for individuals and families with limited resources. Extension’s network of volunteers and partners work together to address food insecurity in locally relevant ways.

On Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Illinois Extension will host a Food Fair at the Clinton County Fairgrounds with support from St. Louis area Foodbank, Carlyle FFA and YMCA. The fairgrounds are located at 1899 Methodist St. in Carlyle. Line numbers will be assigned on a first come, first served basis and clients should plant to bring bags and/or carts to carry their food from the Food Fair area to their car.

Mobile Markets and Food Fairs are one way that Illinois Extension addresses food insecurity in local communities. Food Fairs provide up to three times the food resources as a regular Mobile Market. All the food is provided free with no income verification for clients. For questions, or more information, call Ashley at 618-242-0780.