Fourth Fest Road Run A Success

The Bond County Fourth Fest’s Night up the Night Glow Run 5K was a success in Greenville Sunday night.

Runners wore glow necklaces and some put on glow paint for their run or walk.

Crystal Grove, Glow Run coordinator, was pleased with event. She said the weather was perfect for a run through Greenville. She thanked the Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club and Greenville Police for monitoring the routes.

Click below for more:

She told us all of the money raised will be used to help offset the costs of fireworks and live music at the Fourth Fest. She also told us the group will host a Wes Pourchot cookout on Friday, May 27.

Click below to hear her comments:

Trevor Parker made his trip from Lawrenceville worthwhile by being the overall winner in the race. He received a big trophy and also was given a medal for finishing first in the mens20-29 division.

Taylor Kalous was the top runner among the females.

Top finishers in the individual age groups were:

Women 19 and Under: Anna Walker, 1st; Brianna Sugg, 2nd.

Women 20 to 29: Taylor Kalous, 1st; Emily Barbey, 2nd; Nikki Mollet, 3rd.

Women 30 to 39: Beth Lawler, 1st; Kayla Crabtree, 2nd; Kristen Jones, 3rd.

Women 40 to 49: Kelly Curll, 1st; Katya King, 2nd; Noel Harnetiaux, 3rd.

Women 50 to 59: Stephanie Hays, 1st; Lori Kalous, 2nd; Holly Thiems, 3rd.

Women 60 and Over: Donna Schmidt, 1st.

Men 19 and Under: Lynden Fox, 1st; Andrew Huff, 2nd; James Lawler, 3rd.

Men 20 to 29: Trevor Parker 1st.

Men 39 to 39: Chance Vohlken, 1st; Tim Kenny, 2nd; Mike Lawler, 3rd.

Men 50 to 59: Randy Alderman, 1st; Curt Thacker, 2nd.