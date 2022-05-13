GES Students Celebrate “Respect”

Students in Megan Volentine’s fourth grade class at Greenville Education Center recently did a project based on one of the Unit 2 Character Education words. The students created posters to celebrate “respect”. Two groups, consisting of five students, were chosen to present their posters to the Character Education Committee recently.

Click below to hear one of the groups talk about the meaning of respect:

The other group shared ways to show respect:

All of the posters created by Ms. Volentine’s class will be displayed around the elementary school to raise awareness of the district’s Core Character Education Words.