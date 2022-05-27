GES Students Recognized With Reading Awards

Accelerated Reader Awards for the 2021-22 school year have been given to students at Greenville Elementary School.

The overall school winner was Fifth Grader Vera D’Arcy.

Top readers in each grade were Griffin Rogers in second grade, Everett Turley in third grade, Ryken Kennedy in fourth grade and Vera D’Arcy in fifth grade. They were presented trophies.

Top point earners in each class included Taylor Johnson, Allison Elam, Griffin Rogers and Levi Harley in second grade; Ava Welch, Emma Tally, William Deaton and Everett Turley in third grade; Thailer Coakley, Grady Rogers, Zachary Goggin and Ryken Kennedy in fourth grade; and Isaac Sussenbach, Mya Provost, Vera D’Arcy and Cecilia Graham in fifth grade. First place students received medals.

Second place students in each class were Abbie Blackburn, Nora Marcoot, Owen Walker and Sofia Estevez in second grade; Bentlee Valleroy, Lillian D’Arcy, Kaydence May and Baylor Wittig in third grade; Amelia Obermark, Alice Lurkins-Crothers, Jackson Swalley and Alexander Graves in fourth grade; and Zariah Petty, Ryder Johnson, Olivia Durbin, and Carter Hosto in fifth grade.

Third place finishers included Broty Johnson, Kellen Barber, Zola Palmer and Mikah Wilks in second grade; Sadie Bauer, Macklin Hopkins, Caleb Sandifer and Dylan Brown in third grade; Griffin Rehkemper, Ella Marcoot, Haydn Davis and Kaylee Dothager in fourth grade; and Alex Laughlin, October Koontz, Titus Jefferson and Joshua Brown in fifth grade.

Ribbons were given to those in second and third place.