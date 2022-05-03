GJHS Scholar Bowl Going To State

The Greenville Junior High varsity scholar bowl team is going to state!

The Blue Jays won the championship of the IESA Class 2A sectional on Monday at Edwardsville. They are now one of eight teams in the Class 2A state competition, which will be held Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.

After winning the regional last week at Edwardsville, the Jays grabbed sectional wins over Hillsboro, 305-80, Teutopolis, 285-205; and Cumberland, 230-120.

Coach Susan Corbus told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she is proud of her team. She said the Blue Jays are one of the top eight teams in Class 2A. She told Jeff she felt like the regional was tougher, and if they won that, they should be able to win the sectional.

The coach said everyone at Greenville Junior High is celebrating the scholar bowl team’s accomplishments.

Coach Corbus said there are eight teams in the one-day state tournament. The teams are divided into two pools of four teams, which each play a round robin. Their pool play decides if they get to compete for the trophy. She noted they would be competing with schools much larger than Greenville.

The team consists of Alex Curry, Eli Ennen, Ava File, Coleson Hoffmann, Jay Miller, Brock Riedemann, Logan Smith, Isaiah Sussenbach and Caleb Ward.

Congratulations to the scholar bowl Blue Jays and good luck at state on Friday.