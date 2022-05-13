Greenville Library 1,000 Books Program

The Greenville Public Library will be part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program this year.

Library Director Jo Keillor said this will be the first time the library is promoting of the nationwide program, which is led by the 1,000 Books Foundation.

She told WGEL the program begin in late 2005 or early 2006 and quickly spread across the country. Keillor expects that in June, parents or caregivers will be able to register children to participate. When they join, each child will receive a book and reading log. Each 100 books read earns the child a prize. At 1,000 books, a certificate and hard-back book will be given to the child.

You can donate toward the program. If you’re interested, contact the library.

The program encourages adults or older children to read books to newborns, infants, or toddlers with the goal of 1,000 books before they start kindergarten.

An announcement will be made when the program begins at Greenville Public Library.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.