Greenville Memorial Day Program

AMVETS Post 140 will conduct their 25th Annual Flag Changing Ceremony at the Bond County Veterans Memorial Monday, May 30th. The ceremony will start with prayer at 9 AM and a brief presentation will follow the changing of flags. After the changing of the flags the program will move to the Montrose Cemetery to join in the annual Memorial Day Activities beginning at 10 AM in front of the mausoleum at Montrose Cemetery.

The Greenville Municipal Band, under the direction of Chris Woods, will perform a pre-program concert beginning at 9:45 a.m. It will also play several patriotic songs during the program.

The Memorial Day speaker is Veteran John Kennedy, owner of WGEL Radio.

Also in the program will be the Pledge of Allegiance, Gettysburg Address, General John Logan’s orders creating Memorial Day, a veterans 21-gun salute to the dead followed by the playing of “Taps” and “Taps Echo.”

The program is presented by local veterans organizations.

Those planning to attend the ceremony are urged to bring lawn chairs.

The weekend will begin with the VFW post 1377 and area veterans placing flags on veterans’ graves in local cemeteries starting at 9 AM on Friday, May 27th, at Montrose Cemetery. That evening the local AMVETS and the city of Greenville will be displaying the Avenue of flags.