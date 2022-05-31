Greenville Memorial Day Service

A large crowd gathered at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day Program.

The Greenville Municipal Band performed throughout the program.

Kevin Kaegy read President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address and later Guest Speaker John Kennedy of WGEL Radio referred to Lincoln’s speech during his comments, quoting “These men gave their last full measure of devotion.” He said they gave that devotion to their fellow soldiers to their left and right. He said after that they gave that devotion to all of us so we can live in the freedom of the greatest country on earth.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Also in the Memorial Day program were Boy Scouts from Troop 8057, and Veterans John Gillard, Bill Johnston and Howard Wise. A veterans firing squad presented a 21-gun salute to the dead.

Prior to the service at Montrose Cemetery, veterans groups changed the flags on the Veterans Memorial on the Bond County Courthouse grounds.