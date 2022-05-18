Greenville Public Works Food Drive Underway

With this week being National Public Works Week, the Greenville Public Works Department is conducting its annual food drive to benefit the Bond County Food Pantry.

Donations can be dropped off at the Greenville Municipal Building or the Greenville Police Department. In addition, Public Works employees will be at Capri IGA and Dollar General on Friday, May 20 from noon to 3 p.m. to accept donations.

Public Works Department Director George Schofield said the week is designed to recognize the work of the Public Works employees, and the food drive is a way to give back to the community.