Greenville Yard Waste, Brush Pickup

While the City of Greenville continues free pickup of yard waste and brush to its residents, citizens are asked to follow specific guidelines.

Call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644 to be added to the brush and yard waste pickup list. Residences not on the list will not have brush and yard waste picked up.

Use paper or biodegradable bags for yard waste, and place the bags along the edge of the road. Plastic bags will no longer be picked up by Greenville Public Works employees.

Trim all brush to no longer than four feet and stack neatly into piles along the edge of the road. Only brush cut by the property owner or occupant will be picked up.

Additional information is available online at GreenvilleIllinois.com or call the municipal building sat 664-1644.