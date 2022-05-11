GU Choir Concert Friday

As part of commencement weekend, the Greenville University Choir will present a concert on Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center.

The choir will perform selections from its spring tour.

Following the concert, Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure will host a question and answer session with those in attendance, presenting the vision for the choir and announcing plans for an upcoming European tour.

The event is open to the public and can also be enjoyed on a livestream link on Greenville University’s YouTube page.