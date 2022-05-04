GU Senior Skip Day Thursday

Members of the Greenville University Experience First class will be reaching out to Bond County senior citizens this Thursday to provide assistance at home and also have a social event.

Two of the students, Amarie White and Connor Mortland, told WGEL GU students will conduct service projects to help seniors for the first part of the day. From 4 to 6 PM, there will be a special event at Toastiez in the Greenville Smart Center. The Bond County Senior Center is getting eight tablet computers and the students will provide a “crash course” on how to use them. That will be followed by games, Bingo, karaoke and more. A dinner will also be provided.

The event at Toastiez, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, is open to anyone, but the tablet assistance and meal deal is for adults 60 and older.

Amarie said the entire day is geared toward saying thank you to the older adults of the community.