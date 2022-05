Ground was broken this week for the installation of artificial turf at the Greenville High School football field.

Due to the work, the all-weather track at that site is closed from now to August 19. The plan is for the turf field to be ready for the 2022 football season.

Before any turf material is placed, large machines will be removing the crown on the current grass field and stabilizing the field. The St. Louis Company of Byrne & Jones Sports Construction is doing the project.