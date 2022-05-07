Holy Family On Best Healthcare Places List

The Hospital Sisters Health System, also known as HSHS, has been included in this year’s Becker’s Healthcare list of 150 Top Places To Work In Healthcare.

Backer’s list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

Kelly Sager, president and CEO at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, said being part of HSHS provides benefits of a large system for educational and career development while also offering hometown-quality health care close to home.

Holy Family Hospital and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Breese and Highland are part of the Hospital Sisters Health System.