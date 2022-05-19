Hospital Preparing Second Phase Renovations

HSHS and Holy Family Hospital officials have announced plans to proceed with second phase renovations at the hospital.

Holy Family CEO and President Kelly Sager told WGEL the second phase will give a facelift to some patient rooms and provide the “next level generation of healthcare”, and improve green space around the facility. She said the new phase will address some of the spaces that are no longer occupied, such as Fair Oaks Nursing Home.

Sager said the projects should begin this summer and continue through the fall.

Also to be addressed in the second phase are continued improvements to the medical office buildings.

Residents can submit questions to Sager through the hospital’s “Ask The CEO” web form at HSHSHolyFamily.org. under the “patients and guests” section.

The first phase of improvements resulted in an investment of $3.8 million for an outpatient surgery center, which fully opened in the summer of 2021.