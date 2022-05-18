HSHS Holds Butterfly Release In Greenville

HSHS Illinois Home Care held a butterfly release ceremony last week at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

The event celebrates and remembers the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

Valerie Engelbart, volunteer and bereavement facilitator for HSHS, led the program. She said they would do a release at each HSHS site this year and in the fall would do a candle lighting ceremony. She said the goal is to show how HSHS hospital services link to home care services. She likened the transformation of a butterfly to the transformation that comes from a grief journey. She said the release can symbolize releasing pain and grief and letting go of the past.

Click below to hear more:

Similar butterfly release ceremonies are being conducted at al HSHS hospital sites.