HSHS Holy Family Butterfly Release

HSHS Hospice Illinois is inviting community members to a butterfly release ceremony at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the fountain area in front of the hospital.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away. The ceremony will consist of the butterfly release and the reading of the names of those being honored.

Those wishing to participate are asked to RSVP to Valerie Engelbart at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.engelbart@hshs.org.

While butterflies are released for everyone honored, you can personally release butterfly for your loved one by reserving a one for $15, to be paid before the ceremony.