HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors Volunteers

HSHS Holy Family Hospital recently honored their volunteers with an appreciation breakfast held April 21 during National Volunteer Appreciation Week at the Greenville SMART Center.

Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager and HSHS Holy Family Foundation Major Gifts Officer Emily Wilson hosted the breakfast to demonstrate their appreciation for all that the volunteers do for the hospital, especially the generous donations the Auxiliary contribute to the hospital each year.

“We are so grateful for all of our volunteers and their dedication to caring for our community,” shared Kelly Sager, president and CEO. “This breakfast was just a small way to show our immense thanks and gratitude. We are in awe of their remarkable efforts and continued support that allows us to enhance technology and elevate care for our patients so we can continue to serve as our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

In February, the Auxiliary presented a $445,000 donation to HSHS Holy Family Hospital, the highest annual amount donated by the Auxiliary since beginning its donations to the hospital. The funds will assist Holy Family Hospital to invest in technology to provide more services locally and enhance patient safety. Since 1957, the auxiliary has raised over $7.9 million for the hospital.

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary is comprised of over 200 members. Along with planning and organizing fundraising events, the auxiliary also runs the hospital’s gift shop and the HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop. Volunteers also serve the hospital by staffing the surgery desk.

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1957 to support the mission of the hospital and its related entities. The organization provides charitable financial support and volunteers serve in a variety of roles on behalf of the hospital. Membership dues remain just $1 per year, as they have been since 1957. To learn more about becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, please contact Marian Embry, director of volunteer services, at 618-664-6096 or visit hshsholyfamily.org/volunteer.