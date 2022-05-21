KC Announces Summer Kids In College Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Office of Continuing and Community Education June schedule for the Kids In College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program at the college’s district education centers.

A special Early American History Class (3rd-8th grade) will be held at the Clinton County History Museum on June 29. Students will first tour the 1866 home of Judge Sidney Breese in Carlyle and take a step back in time to see antique toys, school desks, furniture, and kitchen items. They will see military items, uniforms, arrowheads, and 19th-century clothing, including many wedding dresses, everyday dresses, and hats, before making a dream catcher using vintage lace, doilies, and hankies.

Harry L. Crisp Technology Center (Centralia):

6/6, 6/7, 6/8, and 6/9 – Spanish for Kids (3rd-8th grade)

6/20, 6/27, 7/11, and 7/18 – Yoga for Kids (1st-6th grade)

6/27, 6/28, 6/29, and 6/30 – Introduction to Sign Language (1st-8th grade)

Greenville Education Center:

6/20 and 6/22 – Bird House Craft (2nd-6th grade)

Nashville Education Center:

6/6, 6/7, 6/8, and 6/9 – LEGO® Robotics (ages 7-13)

Students will build LEGO® creations from WeDo Education, turning them into a robot programmed to do exactly what they tell it to do. Robotics 101 uses drag and drop icon-based programming and introduces the fun of building with LEGO® Bricks. Additionally, the students will face the challenge of computer programming some pretty awesome robots that will equip them to succeed in a technology-based marketplace. They will also have fun playing camp-style games and a few LEGO® building challenges.

Get your student ready for a fun, action-packed week that combines real-life skills with real-kid fun! Each student will also take home a LEGO® mini-figure.

6/13, 6/14, 6/15, and 6/16 – LEGO® World Science Explorer (ages 6-13)

Calling all future scientists! Learn, build and experiment with us! Our budding astronomers, meteorologists, zoologists, and inventors will learn about space, weather, animals, and more! Students will learn about some important science principles and build some awesome motorized LEGO® Brick models. They will also build a LEGO® mini-figure to experience some scientific principles. Not just all about LEGO® bricks- during this camp, kids will build and create their own quadrant, learn about and look through a telescope, and conduct some cool experiments that will spark both imagination and intellect. If you can’t get enough hands-on science fun, you won’t want to miss out on our World Science Explorers camp!

Salem Education Center:

6/14 – Crazy DNA! (5th-8th grade)

Students will learn about DNA as they observe their own DNA collected from a cheek swab!

Trenton Education Center:

6/2 – Fractured Fairytales (2nd-5th grade)

What if Little Red Riding Hood danced with the Prince? Or Snow White met the Big Bad Wolf? We will twist and turn the traditional tales into funny, fractured anecdotes!

6/2 – Poetry for Kids (2nd-7th grade)

Learn to utilize sound, rhythm, and flow to create dynamic work that grabs the reader without extra words. Students will enjoy fun activities that show why certain techniques work and engage in art projects that will connect to their own poems’ themes.

6/13, 6/14, 6/15, and 6/16 – Spanish for Kids (3rd-8th grade)

6/20, 6/21, 6/22, and 6/23 – LEGO® World Science Explorer (ages 6-13)

Vandalia Education Center:

6/13, 6/15, 6/20, and 6/22 – Creative Writing for Kids (5th-8th grade)

6/14 – Roll-A-Monster Painting (K-8th grade)

6/20 – Create a Sun Catcher (K-8th grade)

6/27 and 6/29 – Painting for Kids (K-8th grade)

The KICK program offers a wide variety of creative, learning-based programs to allow children to enjoy a summer of learning. Courses begin in June and will run through August. To see the entire summer 2022 KICK Class Schedule to learn about costs and times, visit: http://kaskaskia.edu/pfk

Register for courses by calling 618-545-3255 or emailing kick@kaskaskia.edu.