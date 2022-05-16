KC Automotive Program Receives Donation

Kaskaskia College’s automotive technology program has received a $30,000 donation.

Earl Flack, president of McKay Auto Parts, presented the check to KC personnel at the McKay Auto Parts headquarters in Litchfield.

The funds were made available through the Automotive Parts & Service Association of Illinois. The group chose to dissolve in 2021, and originally planned to return funds it had accumulated to its members. Flack argued successfully the funds should go to educational institutions to further opportunities in the automotive repair field.

Charles Bernardi, assistant professor of automotive technology at Kaskaskia College, is working with the college’s automotive advisory board to determine the best was to use the money.

