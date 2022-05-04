KC Graduation Set For May 13

Kaskaskia College will hold an outdoor commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the class of 2022. The ceremony will be held outdoors on the Kaskaskia College Soccer field, located on the west end of the college’s main campus near the Nursing Education Center.

Tickets will be required for admission into the ceremony, but graduates will be allowed to provide a headcount for the number of tickets needed. Tickets will be distributed along with cap and gown packets on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center. The graduate lineup will start at 5:30 p.m. on the evening of graduation.

Guests are encouraged to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Limited seating at the sides of the field will be available, and there will be no guarantee of seating available. Guests may bring personal lawn chairs. If a guest has accessibility needs, please contact Jenna Eldred at 618-545-3044 for accommodations. Free parking will be available on the east and west parking lots, with golf cart assistance for guests to make it to the correct location.

The college will continue the ceremony traditions of commencement, including the processional and recessional, the conferring of degrees, and the opportunity for students to walk across the stage. The college will also be broadcasting the ceremony via live stream through Facebook and YouTube. Links will be available via the college’s website and the KC Connect App.

Immediately following the commencement, graduates and their guests are welcome to attend The President’s Reception at the adjoining KC Tennis Courts for some light refreshments.

In the event of inclement weather, Kaskaskia College will offer an alternative ceremony site at the same date and time. Updates will be available via www.kaskaskia.edu, text alerts, email, and social media.