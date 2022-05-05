KC To Honor 50 Years Of Nursing Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

Kaskaskia College will honor 50 years of nursing graduates on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at a reception and the combined health sciences pinning ceremony. Special guests invited include the first nursing graduating class of 1972, who will be honored during the reception and ceremony.

The meet and greet reception for nursing alumni will be held in a tent area on the Nursing Center Lawn, main campus, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with light refreshments and a tour of the Nursing Education Center to view the interactive labs. To attend, RSVP to KC Nursing Professor KC Strieker at 618-545-3335 or kstrieker@kaskaskia.edu by May 9, 2022. When RSVPing, please request any accessibility accommodations you may need. Those who wish to visit during the meet and greet reception, but cannot attend in person, may participate by contacting Professor Strieker to be sent a Zoom invitation.

The combined health sciences pinning ceremony will be held outdoors on the KC Soccer field, located on the west end of the college’s main campus near the Nursing Education Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Limited seating at the sides of the field will be available. Limited seating at the sides of the field will be available, and there will be no guarantee of seating available.

Guests may bring personal lawn chairs. Free parking will be available on the east and west parking lots, with golf cart assistance for guests to make it to the correct location.

In the event of inclement weather, Kaskaskia College will offer an alternative ceremony site on the same date and time. Updates will be available via www.kaskaskia.edu, text alerts, email, and social media.

Graduates of the 1972 class are also invited to a private reunion luncheon to be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Please contact KC alumnus Cheryl (Pickett) Ritchie-Foster for additional information at 916-261-4444 or via Facebook Messenger.