Kelly Sager Earns Top Health Care Management Credential

HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders.

“The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, health care leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

As president and CEO at Holy Family Hospital since 2019, Sager is responsible for all aspects of planning, operations and financial management of this not-for-profit, full-service facility. HSHS Holy Family Hospital provides residents of Bond and surrounding counties with inpatient care, outpatient lab and imaging, emergency, surgery, physical therapy and specialty clinic services. Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 health care executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.