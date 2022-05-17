Kids To Parks Day Celebration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through multiple educational activities. From a live animal presentation and nature hikes with park rangers, to the new interactive Junior Ranger Program all participants are sure to have a fun outside experience. After the event, head over to the Dam West Boat Ramp to see the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals weigh-in at approximately 3:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Rabbits and Raptors with Animalogy

2:00 p.m. Hike with A Ranger

2:30 p.m. Hike with A Ranger

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Junior Ranger Program, crafts, and yard games

Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with their local, state, and national parks. By discovering our public lands, kids across the country are learning about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM, and history. Through teaching the next generation to appreciate our public lands, we are helping to foster future park enthusiasts and create the next generation of park stewards.

For more information on Kids to Parks Day, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594- 2484, email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil, or visit the official Carlyle Lake Project Facebook page @carlylelake.