Korte & Luitjohan Receives Safety Award

Korte & Luitjohan of Highland has received a Merit Award for jobsite safety in 2021.

The honor came from the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

For 2021, K & L had no recordable accidents on jobsites resulting in lost time. The company logged 81,963 man hours last year.

Korte & Luitjohan is a full service, design-build construction management and general contracting firm. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area in addition to Southern and Central Illinois.