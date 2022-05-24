KPD Summer Activities Registration

Another busy summer of activities is approaching in the Kingsbury Park District.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said all of the information about programs and registration is now available online. You can find their digital brochure at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. She said all policies, offerings, hours, special events, registration details, shelter rental information, and more can be found there.

The Kingsbury Park District office can be contacted at 664-4969.