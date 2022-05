A trip to the Greenville Public Library on Monday, May 23, could result in you leaving with extra money.

Library Director Jo Keillor tells us Monday, May 23, is Lucky Penny Day. Library patrons should look for specially marked, hidden pennies. If you find one, you can exchange it for a $2 bill at the front desk, courtesy of Bradford National Bank.

The library is open Mondays from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 664-3115.