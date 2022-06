Things will be buzzing at the Greenville Public Library this Thursday evening.

Library Director Jo Keillor invites everyone to the special program. She said Tim Lindley, owner of Big T’s Honeybee Farm, will present a program on beekeeping. Attendees are asked to call the library in advance to RSVP.

One again, the bee program is Thursday at 6 p.m.

Those wanting to attend must sign up by calling 664-3115. The program is free.