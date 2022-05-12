Library Sponsoring Adult Coloring Contest

Those at the Greenville Public Library know adults like to color.

That’s why the library is sponsoring an adult coloring contest.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the contest is now underway. You can pick up a coloring page at the library and return it by Saturday, May 21, to be in the contest. The winner will be selected the following week and will win a book from the library and a digital movie download.

More information is available by contacting the library at 664-3115.