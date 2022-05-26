Live Like Lincoln Memorial Tractor Drive

The second annual Live Like Lincoln Foundation Memorial Tractor Drive is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

It will be held at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Check-in is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the tractor drive starts at 3 p.m.

Food, prepared by Wes Pourchot, will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ice cream will be served by Rolling Lawns Farm.

There will also be a free kids zone, sponsored by Southern Obstetrics and Gynecological Associates. It will include with a youth pedal tractor pull, corn pit, obstacle course, coloring books and more.

For more information, such as tractor drive rules, email LiveLikeLincolnFoundation@gmail.com.