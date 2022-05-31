Master Naturalist Training June 4

Would you like to learn about nature as a family? Master Naturalist training is piloting a family format this summer. Join us for a kick-off event “Why Become a Master Naturalist?” on June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carlyle Lake Visitors Center. This introductory session will allow attendees to learn more about the Master Naturalist program, local projects, and meet volunteers that care about your community. There will also be youth activities for ages 7-12 who attend with a participating adult. As a Master Naturalist, one must appreciate, understand, and respect the natural world, and in so doing, nourish a sense of belonging with the rest of nature.

Training will continue through the summer with hands-on lessons/workshops beginning June 16 at 6 p.m. at Carlyle Visitors Center. For only $25 per family per session, the events will continue every Thursday through August 11. Included will be optional field trip days on Saturdays during the training (Cost TBD based on the number attending). Sign-up to attend a few sessions or attend all the trainings to work towards becoming a certified Master Naturalist.

Teachers can earn Continuing Professional Development Units through the Regional Office of Education. Ask about this opportunity on June 4. Register today for this hybrid training with online components, hands-on workshops, and guided field events to learn more about how you can become an Illinois Master Naturalist.

Advance registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-06-04-master-naturalist-training-begins or call us at 618-548-1446.