McNece Sentenced For Sex Crime

A rural Pocahontas man was sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court last week after being convicted in early March for aggravated criminal abuse of a minor over five years of age.

Howard McNece, age 58, was sentenced by Associate Circuit Judge Ronald Slemer to 48 months probation.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann recommended five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

As part of the sentence, McNece will be registered as a sexual predator for life, is to have no contact with minor children, unless approved; and is ordered to obtain sex offender treatment. The defendant was fined $5,000 and must pay other assessments.

McNece was found guilty by a Bond County jury of the Class 2 felony sex crime.

During the sentencing, the 13-year-old female victim presented a victim impact statement. The defendant was offered the opportunity to speak, but declined.