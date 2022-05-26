Memorial Day Weekend At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is ready to welcome another fun and safe recreation season. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.

For Memorial Day weekend, the Carlyle Lake Project will offer interactive educational programs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings and beach activities on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday afternoons. A tour of the Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be conducted on Monday morning as well. All offerings are free and open to the public.

Friday, 27 May:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Critter CSI

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Critter Clue

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Clever as a Fox

Saturday, 28 May:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Clever as a Fox

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Critter CSI

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Critter Clue

Sunday, 29 May:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Critter Clue

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Clever as a Fox

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Critter CSI

Monday, 30 May:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis and through reservation by calling R1S (Recreation One Stop) at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair-Dam East Campground is open with sites available through reservation which include a same day reservable option. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center provides educational exhibits, literature, and in-person communication with an attendant to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and return the life jacket to a station once done.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484, email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil, or visit the official Carlyle Lake Project Facebook page @carlylelake.