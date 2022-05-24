Montgomery County Drug Arrest

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports a traffic stop made May 20 on Route 16, east of Hillsboro, resulted in a drug arrest.

A deputy making the stop allegedly discovered and seized approximately three grams of methamphetamine from the car driven by David E. Henry, age 57, of Hillsboro.

Based on information obtained during the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for Henry’s residence.

Deputies allegedly seized about 90 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm, in addition to cash, scales and cannabis.

Henry has been charged with allegedly being an armed habitual criminal and with methamphetamine delivery. His bond was set at $150,000.