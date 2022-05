A rural Hillsboro man lost his life in a mowing accident Saturday, May 14.

The Hillsboro Journal reports 72 year old Fred Roach, of Hillsboro, was pinned under a lawn mower at his residence on Old Litchfield Trail, about four miles west of the Hillsboro city limits.

First responders were paged to the scene just before 7 PM Saturday. Roach was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Emergency personnel were on-scene for about a half hour.