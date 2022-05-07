Mulberry Grove Hires Police Officer

At its May meeting, the Mulberry Grove Village Board hired a new police officer.

Barb Wheat, who has served in law enforcement at several area municipalities over the years, was approved on a 6-0 vote.

She will be a part-time police officer and part-time code enforcement officer, which is a position she has had for Mulberry Grove since last summer.

Mayor Cheri Henson said Wheat will not have set police hours and days, which will allow her to vary when she patrols the village. She will work up to 20 hours a week at $22 per hour, and will use the village’s police car while on duty.

Mulberry Grove’s spring clean-up will be May 12, 13 and 14.

Dumpsters will be placed behind Eagle Panel in a gated area with a village representative monitoring. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

There will be three dumpsters for trash and another for recyclable items.