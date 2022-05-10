Museum Day Was Very Popular

Greenville’s second Museum Day on Saturday was a great event.

The weather was excellent for local residents to visit the Greenville attractions and attend other events during the day.

Tourism Director Jes Adam was pleased with it. He said everyone involved feels it was a success. He estimated about 3,500 people in town for the various events. Jes said it was fun to see people posting photos from the day on social media. He said Museum Day is a great way to invite people from out of town to show them what Greenville offers.

Click below to hear his comments:

Museum Day stops included the Greenville Public Library, Bock Museum, One-Room School House, Bond County Historical Museum, DeMoulin Museum, Montrose Cemetery Mausoleum, and the American Farm Heritage Museum, which had several attractions.

Other events during the day were the Greenville Garden Club’s Plant Sale and the Bond County Cruise-In on the downtown square.