New Illinois Highway Map Released

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates as well as a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors alike plan their travels throughout Illinois.

“While many of us now use smartphones for directions, paper maps remain an important resource,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way. What’s more, they provide valuable information about our great state to help you make the most of your travels.”

The new map’s cover features a beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT’s employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.

For those with a smartphone, QR codes printed on the maps provide easy access to information on IDOT’s Getting Around Illinois site for travel conditions, Amtrak, the Office of Tourism’s Enjoy Illinois campaign as well as Illinois Department of Natural Resources historic sites and parks.

The Illinois Official Highway Map is paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration and published by IDOT every two years on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks. To request a map, contact DOT.maps@illinois.gov. Free copies also will be available soon at interstate rest areas and other IDOT facilities.