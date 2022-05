The Greenville First Presbyterian Church, along Idler Lane, will soon be the location of a new children’s daycare facility.

The finishing touches are being made for the transformation of some of the church for Shining Star Day Care.

Invited guests were given a tour of the facility last week.

At that time, those overseeing the daycare said they hope it will be open within a month.

The need for a new children’s day care is very evident by the fact that Shining Star already has a long waiting list.