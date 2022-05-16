Park District Board Re-Elects Officers

The Kingsbury Park District Board met this week and re-elected its officers.

Barb Smith continues as board president with Lynn Ulmer as vice president.

William “BJ” Schneck remains board treasurer while Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein is still board secretary.

It was announced the park district will be honoring one of the first park district commissioners in its history. The board plans to approve a resolution naming William S. Wait Park as the Home of the William “Bill” Davidson Pool Complex.