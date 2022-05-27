Pocahontas Students Receive Honors

Sixteen eighth graders at Pocahontas School were promoted to high school during a ceremony held Tuesday evening in the gymnasium.

Annalee Chase was selected as the Outstanding Eighth Grader.

Dahlia Lancaster was presented the Language Arts and Art awards, Annalee Chase, the Mathematics and Music awards; Gracie Gentry, the Science Award; and Drake Curry, the History Award.

The Dave Moore Award went to Ryder Hibbs, the Robin Elliott Award was presented to Shyla Hibbs, Drake Curry and Zoee Fenton-Englert received the American Legion Scholar –Athlete Award, and Fielden Stelmach and Haley Quade were recipients of the American Legion Citizenship Award.