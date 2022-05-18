Pool Named For Davidson

At a meeting Monday night, the Kingsbury Park District Board passed a resolution to name its swimming pool in honor of Bill Davidson.

The resolution states:

“William ‘Bill’ Davidson was an original member of the Kingsbury Park District Board of Commissioners, a significant supporter of the district and its function, and an integral part of the development and success of the district.

“Therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of the Kingsbury Park District that from and hereafter, the swimming pool at William S. Wait Park shall be known and identified as the William ‘Bill’ Davidson Pool Complex, and the district hereby acknowledges the work, dedication, and accomplishments of William ‘Bill’ Davidson and extends its gratitude and appreciation for all of his efforts on behalf of the district.”