Queen & King Crowned At GHS Prom

Students from Greenville High School celebrated their spring prom Saturday night at the Copper Dock in rural Pocahontas.

The highlight was the crowning of the 2022 prom king and queen. Click below to hear Claire Dannaman, representing the junior class, make the announcements:

Queen Alison Ridens is the daughter of Eris and Darrell Ridens of rural Sorento.

King Jack Wall is the son of Laura and Don Wall of Sorento.

Also recognized were Miss Congeniality and Mr. Nice Guy.

Elizabeth Campbell was honored as Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Maura and Craig Campbell of Greenville.

Mr. Nice Guy is Walter Smith, son of Tyra Smith of Greenville.