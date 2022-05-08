Queen & King Crowned At GHS Prom

By
WGEL
-
GHS Prom Queen Alison Ridens & King Jack Wall.

Students from Greenville High School celebrated their spring prom Saturday night at the Copper Dock in rural Pocahontas.

The full court of queen candidates included Sophie Borwick, Alyse Grigg, Kaylie Huels, Alison Ridens and Abigail Sussenbach. Candidates for king were Chase Bellegante, Lukas Moore, Jack Schaufelberger, Jack Wall and Nathaniel Williams.
Miss Congeniality candidates were Sophie Borwick, Liz Campbell, Alison Ridens, Kayla Sanders and Abigail Sussenbach. Those up for Mr. Nice Guy included Haiden Graham, Lucas Moore, Walter Smith, Jack Wall and Nathaniel Williams.

The highlight was the crowning of the 2022 prom king and queen. Click below to hear Claire Dannaman, representing the junior class, make the announcements:

Queen Alison Ridens is the daughter of Eris and Darrell Ridens of rural Sorento.

King Jack Wall is the son of Laura and Don Wall of Sorento.

Also recognized were Miss Congeniality and Mr. Nice Guy.

Elizabeth Campbell & Walter Smith.

Elizabeth Campbell was honored as Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Maura and Craig Campbell of Greenville.

Mr. Nice Guy is Walter Smith, son of Tyra Smith of Greenville.

Previous articleKenneth J. Kampwerth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR