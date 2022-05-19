Rural St. Elmo Woman Found Deceased In Barn

Early Wednesday morning, May 18th, Fayette County Coroner David Harris was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office regarding a death north of St. Elmo. Upon arrival at the scene, Coroner Harris pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange deceased.

Strange had been found deceased in a barn at her residence. An autopsy will be conducted on Friday morning at the morgue at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Fayette County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into this matter.

At this time no further information is being released.