Saturday Is Museum Day In Greenville

Greenville’s second annual Museum Day will be held this Saturday.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said the hours have been extended from 9 AM to 3 PM this year. Nine museums are participating in the event this year. The passport program is back this year, with a few modifications. The DeMoulin Museum will have a petting zoo and magic show. The Greenville library will hand out sidewalk chalk. The Richard W. Bock Sculpture Museum will hand out Play-Doh. The American Farm Heritage Museum is having a Spring Fling with a BBQ contest and Thacker Insurance Service is providing free train rides for the first 100 visitors. A classic car cruise-in will be held around the square starting at 5 PM.

Click below for more:

The other stops for Museum Day include the Bond County Historical Society Museum, Montrose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hill’s Fort and the Lil’ Red Barn, the last two located at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

Admission to all sites is free.

For more information, go to GreenvilleIllinois.com or call the municipal building at 618-664-1644.