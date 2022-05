Ameren Illinois is hosting a storm preparedness program at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville Tuesday, May 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Diamond Jackson will talk about creating a storm preparedness bag, what to do if the power goes out during a storm, and what to do if you come across downed electric lines on the road.

Jackson will also present energy efficiency tips to save money on your electric bill.